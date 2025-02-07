A huge character change is happening in Wednesday season 2

2025 will see the highly-anticipated release of Wednesday season two, with the Netflix show's upcoming instalment already making headlines.

The popular series, based on The Addams Family, follows Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), throughout her school years at Nevermore Academy.

And with Tim Burton serving as director and executive producer, and a supporting cast of Catherine Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci, to name a few, it's no surprise that it raked in a record-breaking viewership.

This is sure to continue into season two, with new faces Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton and Joanna Lumley coming onboard. And following the recent release of a mini teaser trailer, theories around the upcoming instalment are going viral.

One such theory centred around Morticia Addams (played by Catherine Zeta Jones), with behind the scenes footage showing the character stepping out of a car at Nevermore Academy in a floor-length blood red dress.

This, eagle-eyed viewers have been quick to point out, is a major break from tradition. And given its inclusion in the teaser trailer, fans are convinced that there is a deeper meaning behind it.

Since Morticia Addams' creation in the Charles Addams's New Yorker cartoons, the character has exclusively worn black. And from the 1964 gothic sitcom and 1991 film, to all subsequent Addams Family spin-offs, this has been a recurrent theme.

Therefore, the decision for the character to suddenly wear such a bold colour appears to be intentional, with viewers predicting the symbolism behind the move.

The most popular online theory suggests that Morticia Addams' blood red dress could signify mourning or danger in season two, with the character previously using the colour red to express grief. She famously cut the head off a red rose following the death of Garrett Gates in season one.

It is therefore thought possible that her blood red dress could symbolise the death of someone close to her in season two.

"This season is going to be bigger and even more twisted than you could ever imagine," read a voice-over from Jenna Ortega, during the now-viral teaser trailer. "If we showed you any more your eyes would bleed, and I'm not that generous."

Wednesday season two is set for release later this year.

We will continue to update this story.