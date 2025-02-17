Sources have weighed in on the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick feud rumours

Blake Lively has suffered a major online backlash since the release of Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us, receiving criticism for her "tone deaf" media approach and the lack of conversation around domestic abuse.

It is the rift between producer Lively and director Justin Baldoni that proved the most controversial, with the co-stars taking legal action against each other this year.

Lively, 37, is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, as well as accusing him of coordinating a smear campaign to damage her reputation. Whilst Baldoni, 40, is suing the actress for alleged defamation, filing a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane.

The ongoing legal drama comes amid the upcoming release of Lively's new film, Another Simple Favor, seeing her and co-star Anna Kendrick return to the popular franchise.

And with questions around the publicity campaign and extended release date, rumours quickly emerged that there had been a fallout between Kendrick and Lively.

Sources weighed in on the speculation this week, shutting down rumours of a feud between the co-stars, and highlighting Kendrick's sadness at the online negativity.

"[She's] not used to being caught up in any drama," the source explained to People this week. "The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake.

"[There] really is no drama or rift," the source continued. "There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together."

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig has also weighed in on the rumours, shutting down speculation that the project had been "shelved" due to a fallout last month.

"This is total BS. Sorry," Feig explained in a social media comment. "The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

"The movie is awesome, and Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances," Feig concluded. "I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned for more details. Simple Favor 2 is coming soon!"

Well, that's that.

Another Simple Favor is set for release on Prime Video on May 1st 2025.