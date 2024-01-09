There's a story behind Margot Robbie's epic Golden Globes dress
The Golden Globes red carpet kicked off awards season in style, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and Natalie Portman donning their finest designer dresses for the occasion.
While there were some epic looks, none stood out to me quite as much as Margot Robbie's hot pink sequin gown and ruffle cape, custom made by Armani Privé.
The actor, who was nominated for her role in Great Gerwig's Barbie, stayed in character for the evening, since her dress was inspired by the beloved doll.
As with the film's press tour, where designers re-imagined a certain Barbie for each of Margot's looks, Armani took inspiration from 1977's 50th anniversary SuperStar Barbie.
According to the packaging, Barbie entered the 'dazzling superstar era, wowing fans with dazzling fashions and hairstyles' and was one of the 'glitziest' looks ever, thanks to a pink satin gown and a ruffle boa.
Armani re-imagined this iconic look with hand-sewn sequins and a tulle boa, reminiscent of his AW22 Haute Couture show which also featured plenty of pink. You can see a detailed video below.
A post shared by Giorgio Armani
A photo posted by giorgioarmani on
Later that evening, Margot changed into an identical look, this time all in black. We can expect some more Barbie-inspired looks as the movie carries on sweeping awards season.
While the actor narrowly missed out on a gong (Emma Stone won instead for her performance in Poor Things), Barbie did win the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award while Billie Eilish won Original Song with What Was I Made For?
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
