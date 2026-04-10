The Key Way Princess Kate Is Taking ‘A Strong Stance’ With Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Princess Kate is reportedly taking an "especially firm stance" on the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, with sources alleging that she and Prince William are setting private boundaries.

"There is real concern about what’s been going on behind the scenes," a source reported to Closer magazine. "The presence of Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson], even quietly, represents a risk."

The former Duke of York was arrested this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been embroiled in scandal over the 66-year-old's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York has been stripped of his titles, honours and royal residence in a historic move. And in February 2026, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The royal family spoke out at the time, with King Charles deeming the censures "necessary" as he removed his brother's titles.

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"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," read a statement from the royal family at the time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," King Charles added in a separate statement, following his brother's arrest.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the months since, the royal family appears to have distanced themselves from the former prince in public. However, according to sources, Prince William and Princess Kate have also set boundaries between them and the disgraced royal in private.

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"There is real concern about what’s been going on behind the scenes," an insider recently reported to Closer magazine, alleging that "Kate is taking an especially firm stance."

"The presence of Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson], even quietly, represents a risk," the source continued. "Every time they’re still in the frame, even behind the scenes, it prevents the family from fully moving on."

"Certainly, [William] made his voice known that Andrew should have no place within the monarchy, both publicly and privately," royal author Russell Myers has previously reported on Newsweek's 'The Royal Report' podcast.

"[Andrew] should have no role within the family because he would be a stain on it."

We will continue to update this story.