A release date for Emily in Paris season 4 has officially been announced

Emily in Paris season four is officially on its way, and from filming locations to potential plots, it's all anyone can talk about.

EIP viewers have been counting down the days until the next instalment to find out what Emily is up to this season - whether she and Gabriel will finally get together, whether Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) will make a return and whether Camille and Gabriel will become parents.

But while the highly anticipated fourth season was originally scheduled for filming in Autumn 2023, following strike action by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), filming for the Netflix show was delayed. And as such, the release date was pushed back.

This week, the Emily in Paris cast made a surprise announcement, giving hints about the upcoming season in a fun video, and crucially revealing the official release date.

Yes, really. Surrounded by her cast mates, Lily Collins (our girl Emily) announced that the next instalment will be landing much sooner than we thought and coming in two instalments, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.

"We have a release date!! Or two!," Lily Collins captioned a video of the cast revealing the news. "So excited to announce that Emily in Paris season four will be coming to you this summer in TWO parts, with part one dropping August 15th! This season does not disappoint and I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears. Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."

Little is known so far about storylines for Emily in Paris' fourth instalment, but we do know that the show will be moving out of the French capital for at least part of the season, and relocating to Rome, Italy.

"While Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season," Lily Collins explained at a 2023 Netflix TUDUM event. “Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

We officially cannot wait for this.

We will continue to update this story.