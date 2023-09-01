Emily in Paris season four has hit a major problem, and the internet is concerned

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Emily in Paris season four has been all anyone can talk about, with the show's highly anticipated fourth season set to reinvigorate our love of croissants, berets and all things styled by Patricia Field.

Will Camille and Gabriel become parents? And where does that leave our gal Emily? Will L'esprit de Gigi actually get its Michelin star? Are we going to see Mindy compete in Eurovision? And will she finally see sense and dump Nico for Benoît? Plus, what about Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) - is that iconic season three finale going to be the last we see of him?

There is a lot to unpick and the world was excitedly awaiting its winter release for the answers, with a new season dropping each December.

Unfortunately however, Emily in Paris season four seems to have hit a major problem, with the Hollywood strikes likely to delay the show's release.

According to Variety, the show's fourth season was set to start filming in Paris between late summer and early autumn of this year, but due to the ongoing Hollywood writers strike, it has been delayed by at least two months.

Moreover, it is thought that there will be even more delays still, with the Writers' Guild of America (WGA) showing no signs of ending their picketing. Not to mention, for the first time in over 60 years, SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) have joined them on the picket lines, striking together to call for better pay and working conditions.

Unsurprisingly, the fact that both actors and writers across Hollywood and beyond are striking together means that Emily in Paris season four will likely be delayed.

And while fans have been taking to Lily Collins' Instagram comment section to ask for the new release date, we shouldn't have too long to wait, with insiders expecting the new series to land by Spring 2024.

We will continue to update this story.