Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount has a famous ex and the internet is in shock

Emily in Paris season three landed on Netflix over Christmas, with the show's third instalment reinvigorating our love of croissants, Champagne and Patricia Field.

It was the characters however that really were the icing on the gateau, with the old gang returning to the French capital in force - from Emily (bien sur!) to Pierre Cadot.

One character who peaked viewers' interest more than most was Emily's boyfriend Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount), emerging as the most popular on the show.

In fact, viewers were so outraged by Alfie's ending that they took to Twitter in force to accuse producers of "doing over" the British heartthrob.

The 30-year-old actor's future looks bright, with some even tipping him to play the next James Bond, following Daniel Craig's departure.

But it wasn't Laviscount's future but his past that made headline news this week, as it emerged that the actor has actually been on our screens for years.

Yes, really. If he looks familiar, you may have spotted him previously in Grange Hill, Scream Queens, Skins, Death in Paradise, Waterloo Road or Coronation Street.

And famously, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011, which is where he met his famous ex girlfriend, Kerry Katona.

Yes, this is not a drill. Kerry Katona is Lucien Laviscount's ex girlfriend, with the pair dating throughout CBB season eight and beyond, even doing a cover shoot with OK! on the outside world entitled "We hope we'll be together forever".

PSA: We have raided the OK! archives to dig out the full Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount shoot.

Laviscount, who was 19-years-old when the former couple met, said at the time of their 12-year age difference: “She’s not too old for me! I have a thing for older women. I like women who know where they’re at. When I’m with Kerry, I don’t feel like there’s an age gap at all."

The couple broke up not long after their cover shoot, with Kerry stating: "I love him, but I'm not going to marry him."

Well, this is a shock twist that even surpasses the last 5 minutes of the season three Emily in Paris finale.