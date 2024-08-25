Taylor Swift's sweet letters to her Eras support acts have been released and they’re going viral

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world right now, wrapping the European leg of her record-breaking Eras tour this week.

And from Swift's setlist changes and moving statement to her A-list concert attendees - from Blake Lively to the royal family, the Eras Tour is still making non-stop headlines.

This also extended to the stage, with Swift selecting high profile singers from Sabrina Carpenter to Paramore to open for her, recently adding five extra female names to her London shows last week - Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters and Raye.

"I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can’t wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows at Wembley Stadium," Swift stated as she announced the five exciting new support acts.

And since the Eras Tour has wrapped, several of the singers chosen have opened up about the experience, sharing a backstage insight.

Among these was 26-year-old Raye. The singer won eight BRIT awards in March this year, and now her star is only rising, opening the show on the final night of the London Eras Tour for Swift.

"So grateful to open for Taylor Swift," Raye posted to Instagram after the concert. "So grateful for the festivals and shows, so grateful people actually turn up to see us now, so grateful to be a musician, so grateful instagram let me add more pictures in my dump. big kiss from me️."

The singer-songwriter also shared a photograph of a handwritten letter from Swift herself, thanking Raye for performing as part of the Eras Tour on monogrammed Taylor Swift stationery.

"Raye, I am such a massive fan of yours and have been for years," read the sweet letter. "I can't believe my luck that you said 'yes' and are joining us for such an important night on The Eras Tour, our last night at Wembley. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Well, this is lovely.

The Eras Tour is set to resume in October.