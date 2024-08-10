Blake Lively has revealed the sweet gift that Ryan Reynolds sent her each week at the start of their relationship

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with the notoriously private couple dominating the headlines over summer 2024.

Both Reynolds' new action film, Deadpool and Wolverine, and Lively's highly-anticipated romance, It Ends With Us, have officially hit cinemas this month. And with both actors taking to their respective press tours, the couple has made multiple personal admissions, dropping rare details about their relationship.

One such detail dropped this week as Lively discussed her love of flowers - a major theme in It Ends With Us, with her character Lily Bloom running a florist.

During the interview, Lively opened up about the early days of her relationship with Reynolds, recalling how her now-husband would send her a sweet gift each week.

"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week," Lively recalled in her interview with People. “He would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week - something funny or emotional that one of us said."

This is not the first time that Lively and Reynolds have spoken about the start of their relationship, never missing an opportunity to talk lovingly about the other.

"It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time," Reynolds has previously explained to Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show. "I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."

"We've never gone a week without seeing each other,” Lively has also said of their relationship in an interview with Marie Claire. “There's no major decision that I make without him. The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out. He's my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing."

Well, this is lovely.

It Ends With Us is officially in cinemas now.