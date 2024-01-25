Raye breaks the BRIT Awards record for most nominations in a single year
Yessssss.
With award season in full swing, celebrities are gathering on both sides of the pond. The A-listers have been busy in LA at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes this month, and this weekend the biggest names in music will be honoured at the GRAMMYs. Here in the UK, the BAFTAs are taking place in just a few short weeks, followed by the iconic BRIT Awards.
This year, singer-songwriter Raye has absolutely dominated the shortlists with no less than seven nominations - making her the most nominated artist in a single year ever. She received nominations for British Album of the Year, British Artist of the Year, New Artist, Song of the Year (twice), Pop Act and R&B Act. Previously, the most nominations in a single year was 6 - a record jointly held by Craig David, Gorillaz and Robbie Williams.
Raye said that she was 'floored' by the outpouring of support, saying via Guardian: "I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest."
In the past, the award show has been criticised for its lack of female nominees, and while gendered categories were scrapped in 2022 to address the balance, it actually left the shortlists male-dominant. This year, the BRIT Awards organisers have increased the nominations in the Best Artist category from five to ten to ensure fair representation.
Want to know who else is in the running for a BRIT Award this year? Take a look at the list in full:
British Album of the Year
- Blur – The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
British Artist of the Year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
British Group
- Blur
- Chase and Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle
- Young Fathers
New Artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
- Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
- Raye – Escapism
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
- Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International Artist
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
International Group
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International Song
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Rock/Alternative Act
- Blur
- Bring Me the Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Casisdead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Dance Act
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Romy
Pop Act
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
R&B Act
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye
- Sault
When are the BRIT Awards 2024?
The BRIT Awards 2024 will be held at The O2 Arena on Saturday 2nd March at 8pm.
Where can I wach the BRIT Awards?
You can watch the BRIT Awards 2024 live on ITV1 and ITVX.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
