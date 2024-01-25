Raye breaks the BRIT Awards record for most nominations in a single year

With award season in full swing, celebrities are gathering on both sides of the pond. The A-listers have been busy in LA at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes this month, and this weekend the biggest names in music will be honoured at the GRAMMYs. Here in the UK, the BAFTAs are taking place in just a few short weeks, followed by the iconic BRIT Awards.

This year, singer-songwriter Raye has absolutely dominated the shortlists with no less than seven nominations - making her the most nominated artist in a single year ever. She received nominations for British Album of the Year, British Artist of the Year, New Artist, Song of the Year (twice), Pop Act and R&B Act. Previously, the most nominations in a single year was 6 - a record jointly held by Craig David, Gorillaz and Robbie Williams.

Raye said that she was 'floored' by the outpouring of support, saying via Guardian: "I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest."

In the past, the award show has been criticised for its lack of female nominees, and while gendered categories were scrapped in 2022 to address the balance, it actually left the shortlists male-dominant. This year, the BRIT Awards organisers have increased the nominations in the Best Artist category from five to ten to ensure fair representation.

Want to know who else is in the running for a BRIT Award this year? Take a look at the list in full:

British Album of the Year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

British Group

Blur

Chase and Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar

Raye – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International Artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International Song

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Rock/Alternative Act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

When are the BRIT Awards 2024? The BRIT Awards 2024 will be held at The O2 Arena on Saturday 2nd March at 8pm.