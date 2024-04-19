Sydney Sweeney responds to 'shameful' producer who said she 'can't act and isn't pretty'

Sydney Sweeney has seen huge Hollywood success since her breakout role on Euphoria. The actor received two Emmy nominations in 2022 - one for her performance as Cassie in the teen drama, and another for her supporting role in The White Lotus - and she has gone on to star in a number of feature films, including Anyone But You and Immaculate.

However, earlier this week she faced some fierce criticism from producer Carol Baum, who discussed the rising star during a film screening in New York. Baum - who has worked on films like Dead Ringers and Father of the Bride, as well as hit 90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer - was in conversation with film critic Janet Maslin and spoke about Sydney's talent and appearance in front of a live audience.

As per Variety, Baum reportedly said: "There's an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie [Anyone But You] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her."

She then added that she had spoken about Sydney during one of her lectures at the University of Southern California, saying: "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?' Nobody had an answer. But then the question was asked, 'Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?'"

Baum's comments quickly made headlines, and now Sydney has responded via one of her representatives. A spokesperson for the Euphoria actor told Sky News: "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum's character."

A number of Sydney's co-stars and colleagues rushed to her defence in the wake of the interview, including Immaculate producer Teddy Schwarzman who called Sydney 'one of the most talented' actors he has worked with.

Since the comments went viral, Baum reportedly told TMZ that she 'regrets' the way she spoke about the star.

We will continue to update this story.