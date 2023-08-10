Why Sydney Sweeney leaned into Glen Powell romance rumours

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of Sydney Sweeney and/or rom-coms and/or celebrity gossip, you'll have heard that fans were quick to pass around rumours that Sydney and her costar Glen Powell were dating, back when they were filming Anyone But You in Australia.

While Sydney and Glen weren't and aren't an item, the White Lotus actress didn't mind the rumours too much — in fact, she played into them a little bit. Why, you might ask? Well, let her explain.

"It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!" she told Variety in a recent cover interview, and we won't lie, it does make a lot of sense. If you can't beat 'em, etc., etc.

"Glen and I don’t really care," she continued. "We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, 'That’s really funny.'"

She added, "They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em."

Meanwhile, director Will Gluck said of the romance rumour "frenzy," "Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalise it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal."

Sydney is actually engaged to her partner Jonathan Davino, whom she's been dating since around 2018. Reports of their engagement came out in 2022, when Sydney was spotted out and about with a diamond engagement ring on *that* finger.

As for Glen, he reportedly broke up with his girlfriend Gigi Paris earlier this year.

"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," a source told People in April. "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good."