Sarah Jessica Parker’s Powerful Words About Her No-Nudity Clause Have Resurfaced

Sarah Jessica Parker has been front and centre this season, with Sex and the City spin-off show And Just Like That returning for its third instalment.

And from her season three wardrobe choices and thoughts on surprise castings, to her powerful words about overcoming public criticism, the 60-year-old actress has been all anyone can talk about.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sky)

This week, it was SJP's words about her no-nudity clause that resurfaced, with the actress choosing not to film naked scenes during Sex and the City's six-season run. And with Parker speaking candidly about it in the past, her resurfaced words have gone viral.

"I've always had one, and it's apropos of absolutely nothing," Parker explained to the Hollywood Reporter back in 2016. "Some people have a perks list and they are legendary. They have to have white candles in their room. I don't have a crazy list like that. I've just always had [a no-nudity clause]."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting - I'd never seen anything like that," SJP added of her first impressions of SATC during a 2023 interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

"The only thing I said to [creator Darren Star] that I was concerned about was that I just didn't feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn't in the pilot, it would be a part of a series."

According to Parker, Star responded: "Don't do it then, I don't care. Don't do nudity. We'll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they'll do it, but you do not have to."

(Image credit: courtesy sky)

"I think I was just shy," Parker later continued. "I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it, it wasn't like a morality thing. If somebody else felt comfortable doing it, I was admiring of them, but I just never felt comfortable being nude."

"It’s not a value thing, or like I’m judging anyone else,’ Parker previously explained of her preference to PEOPLE. "I think it’s great when women feel comfortable doing it, and that’s their choice."

And Just Like That season three is available to watch now on Sky.