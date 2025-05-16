SNL’s Sarah Sherman Breaks Silence on Controversial White Lotus Sketch About Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood has been front and centre in 2025, with her starring role in The White Lotus season three catapulting her into the spotlight. And from the Walton Goggins feud rumours to her surprisingly famous sister, the 31-year-old actress has been making non-stop headlines.

It is the conversation around Wood's teeth that has got the world talking the most, with fans commending the actress for not "correcting" her overbite - something that Wood has called a "full circle moment".

(Image credit: HBO)

However, a White Lotus parody sketch on last month's Saturday Night Live came under fire for seemingly mocking the actress' appearance, with Wood speaking out to confirm that she found it "unfunny and mean".

The skit, entitled 'The White Potus', put a political spin on the Mike White show, seeing the season three characters swapped out for US politicians.

Wood's character Chelsea however, appeared to be the butt of the joke, with SNL actress Sarah Sherman wearing exaggerated false teeth and speaking about fluoride in a mock Manchester accent.

The White Potus - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Speaking out about the sketch at the time, Wood described it as "unfunny and mean", stating: "Yes, take the piss for sure - that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?

"I've had apologies from SNL," she later confirmed, adding: "I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I don’t mind caricature. I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up, and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Wood has confirmed that she received apologies from SNL, and flowers from Sherman, the comedian who played her had remained quiet about the situation in public.

This week, Sherman broke her silence, speaking out about her involvement in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. And the 32-year-old made it clear that there had been no ill intentions.

"I was excited to play her because she's so iconic," Sherman recalled. "Her character is so iconic.

"I f**king obviously never meant to hurt anyone's feelings," she continued. "Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset. I feel terrible that anyone would feel bad."

We will continue to update this story.