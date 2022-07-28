Sydney Sweeney openly discusses Euphoria salary and claims it’s not enough

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'They don't pay actors like they used to'

Conversations around salaries, no matter the industry, often remains hush hush.

However, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her pay on the hit HBO programme, which sees her play Cassie Howard.

The 24-year-old actress is said to be worth a whopping $4 million, and reportedly earned a hefty $350,000 to return for the second series of the programme, while World Celebs has claimed the star was paid $25,000 per episode in the first instalment, which means she took home $200,000.

However, Sydney has hinted her salary is not enough, as she has to pay out her team, which leaves little for her to play with and difficult for her to take a hiatus from her career if she wanted to.

Video you may like:

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, she said: “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that.

“I don’t have someone supporting me. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.

“The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, three percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage.

Sydney is set to star in the Spider-Man franchise in a Madame Web spin-off, although her role has yet to be disclosed.

However, The White Lotus star has insisted she has to take on other projects and partnerships to get by.

Sydney, who stars in campaigns for major fashion and beauty brands including Armani and Miu Miu, added: “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to.”

The award-winning star has revealed when she started off in the entertainment business her sole motivation was to try to bring her parents together after they split up. At 13 years old Sydney and her family were forced out of their LA home into a motel because of the extreme cost of living, before they moved back to Washington.

She openly said: “I thought that if I made enough money, I’d be able to buy my parents’ house back and that I’d be able to put my parents back together. But when I turned 18, I only had $800 to my name. My parents weren’t back together and there was nothing I could do to help.”