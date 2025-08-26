Sam Asghari Responds to Britney Spears’ Comments About Their ‘Fake Distraction’ Marriage

Following the enormous success of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me, the popstar's life is getting the biopic treatment, and Wicked's Jon M. Chu is currently at the helm. After an intense bidding war, with the likes of Margot Robbie and Shonda Rhimes hoping to land the rights to turn the autobiography into a movie, it's reportedly in development at Universal Pictures - although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Throughout her memoir, Britney detailed what life was like for her under a conservatorship and the impact it had on her life and her relationships. While she was released from the conservatorship in 2022 after thirteen years, Britney has sporadically opened up about the ongoing challenges she has faced in the aftermath of the legal arrangement initiated by her dad, Jamie Spears. In a recent post on Instagram, which has since been deleted, Britney shared that those were 'the hardest years' of her life, and spoke about the effect it had on her relationships with her sons, Sean Preston (19) and Jayden James (18).

In a caption, she wrote (via Metro): "We’re just people so fragile and human. The hardest years of my life were [when] my two sons [were] gone for those three years… I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears."

She added: "It’s weird me and Sam [Asghari] were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it…"

Britney and Sam tied the knot in June 2022, but the pair separated a year later and their divorce was finalised in the summer of 2024. Now, Britney's ex-husband has responded to her comments about their marriage. In a statement to People, Sam said: "Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always."

The Woman in Me: Britney Spears £12 at Amazon UK In Britney Spears' record-breaking autobiography, The Woman In Me, the popstar opens up about life behind the scenes - sharing her personal stories, in her own words, for the first time.

At the time of their separation, Sam said in a statement: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."