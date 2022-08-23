Britney Spears has opened up about her conservatorship trauma

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Writing on Instagram, the singer said nurses would watch her change three times a day

In November last year, Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship came to an end, and she regained control over her estate, financial affairs and personal life.

The pop sensation has been using social media to share more details about her side of the story since. Yesterday, in a now deleted post on Instagram, she said that she’d have blood drawn from her and that nurses would watch her change three times a day.

The post showed a photo of a man getting his blood pressure taken. In the caption, Britney wrote: “Oh dear God … to all the nurses who came to that place during those 4 months … watching me change 3 times a day … showering like I was in prison and don’t forget the drawing of blood … every Wednesday I would be weak as f**k while my family enjoyed my beach house in Destin !!!’ she wrote in the caption. Oh dear God, I am so blessed to be traumatized and to never have a day go by where I’m not bitter as f**k because they all got away with it !!!”

She continued: “Just want to send my love and remembrance to those who cleverly TOOK CARE OF ME BUT ALSO HAD ME IN A CHAIR WORKING FOR THEM for 10 hours a mother f**king day !!! I’m just saying … stay gold folks !!! It’s a s**t race people !!! Life comes fast if and if you don’t move fast, you might just miss it !!!”

Britney’s conservatorship started in 2008, following the singer’s very public breakdown. A conservatorship is granted by a court and is designed for people who are unable to make their own decisions due to mental health conditions or dementia, for example.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was originally in charge of her conservatorship, but was suspended and replaced with an accountant chosen by Britney and her lawyer in 2021.

The conservatorship took control of Britney’s estate, financial affairs and also over areas of her personal life, like when she could visit her sons and whether she could get remarried.

Britney spoke up about some of the details of her conservatorship during her lengthy court battle. In June 2021, for example, she told a court that the conservators wouldn’t let her have her birth control removed and made her take medication against her will. They also forced her to go on tour, she said.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” said Britney, according to BBC news. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married and have a baby.”

Since being free, Britney has married long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari. The couple also fell pregnant, but sadly lost the baby to miscarriage in May.

Things are looking up for the singer now however, as she is set to make her musical comeback with a collaboration with Sir Elton John. Watch this space.