Jennifer Aniston has found love again, and it seems the Friends star is very happy in her new relationship. The beloved Hollywood actress made headlines recently as she has been spotted out and about with new beau, Jim Curtis, a celebrity hypnotist, life coach and author. Jen and Jim were photographed together in Mallorca, Spain earlier this month, and were seen holding hands and looking very loved-up.

Apparently, the Spanish getaway was just as lovely as it seemed from the outside, because Jim sent out a newsletter afterwards, which was seen by Page Six and described just how happy he felt. "I am back from vacation and what an experience!" he wrote. "When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis."

Jim continued: "I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realise, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic." He added: "The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here."

Jen seemed to echo Jim's message in an Instagram Story she posted on Monday, which included the following quote from the writer Case Kenny: "People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change" (via Us Weekly).

Meanwhile, a source previously told People of the new lovebirds: "They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

They added: "She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Jennifer was previously married to actor Justin Theroux between 2015 and 2018, with Justin tying the knot again in 2025 with his wife Nicole Brydon Bloom. Jen was also famously married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005.

