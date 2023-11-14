Margot Robbie is one of many A-listers bidding for the movie rights to Britney’s memoir
Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon are also in the running
Since Britney Spears' memoir was released last month, the popstar has dominated headlines. In her highly anticipated tell-all The Woman In Me, Britney spoke about her life in her own words for the first time, discussing everything from the breakdown of her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early nougties, to her heartbreak over terminating a pregnancy when she was 19, to what she experienced behind the scenes during her thirteen year conservatorship.
Shortly after the book's release, Britney teased that she would be writing a follow-up memoir after reports that it had sold over 1 million copies in the first week of sales - making it the second-fastest debut of 2023 after Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. Given its huge early success, there were reports that the memoir would be turned into a film, with Deadline claiming that buyers in Hollywood were already trying to secure the rights to give it the silver screen treatment.
And it seems that it's not just the usual LA power players who are trying to buy the rights to the memoir. According to The Ankler, a number of A-listers are throwing their hat in the ring to pay for the rights to turn the memoir into a movie. Those include Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon and Shonda Rhimes, all of whom are reportedly open to bidding in the 'mid-eight figures' for it.
Margot Robbie, who is best known for her acting roles in Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street, owns her own production company named LuckyChap Productions. Similarly, Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt is the founder of Plan B Entertainment, while Reese Witherspoon has produced a number of critically acclaimed film adaptations, including Wild and Where The Crawdad Sings, through her company, Hello Sunshine.
Shonda Rhimes is reportedly in the running, too. She famously runs Shondaland Productions which has brought the likes of Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton to the small screen, and actually wrote the screenplay for Britney's 2002 film Crossroads.
According to an insider, no decisions have been made and no meetings have been scheduled just yet, with the source telling the publication: "She doesn't give a shit who you are. She's always been that way. It's just Britney."
Will Britney's memoir be hitting the big screen sometime soon? We'll have to wait and see...
