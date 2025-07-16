Miley Cyrus Confirms She Won’t Tour Her New Album – And She Has an Important Reason Why

Miley Cyrus has made the difficult but important decision not to tour her latest album, Something Beautiful, which was released in May. With this, Miley appears to be honouring her needs, a move which can only be applauded, as she opened up about the motivation behind her decision in a new interview with Good Morning America.

One factor is that she's had some issues with her vocal cords recently, and she also added that she's learning to set "boundaries" and is prioritising her health. Miley explained: "I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don't. I also don't think that there's actually an infrastructure that supports artists."

She explained: "There are artists like Prince that are not here today that lived such a high-intensity lifestyle out on the road, and it's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a really important kind of pillar of stability in my life." Miley has been open about being sober in the past, telling Zane Lowe recently: "The sobriety is like, that’s like my God. I need it, I live for it. I mean that it’s changed my entire life."

Miley Cyrus on why she won't tour anytime soon | GMA - YouTube Watch On

On GMA, Miley added that touring artists run the risk of "not only losing their life but losing their minds" and said: "None of this that I create would ever be possible without the way that I think about things, and I do think it's really hard to keep mental wellness."

For the Hannah Montana alum, the adoration an artist feels onstage can be a slippery slope. She said: "You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so, dopamine, you're feeling a lot of love, and then you totally crash at the end of the show, and you start thinking that one person loving you is not enough, it needs to be 10 thousand, it needs to be 80 thousand..."

But one thing Miley admits is that she isn't scared to dive into the unknown. She added: "I like to do things I'm afraid of. I've jumped out of airplanes. I've performed for 150,000 people. I've stood toe to toe with Beyoncé." It's not fear preventing her from touring, but an educated choice based on what she knows about herself. And we totally love that for her.