Sabrina Carpenter has spoken out following her separation from Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has been front and centre in 2024. And from opening the Eras tour for Taylor Swift and her recent Grammy Award nominations, to her star-studded Christmas Netflix special, the 25-year-old singer is all anyone can talk about.

However, it is her former relationship with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan that has made the most headlines, with the couple reportedly breaking up earlier this month.

Carpenter and Keoghan started dating in December 2023, making multiple appearances together over the past year. And from their sweet social media messages to their red carpet moments, they had become one of the most talked-about couples in the world.

The pair has faced break up speculation since July 2024, and this month, it was reported that they had formally split.

"Sabrina and Barry are broken up," a source told Us Weekly. "They had a little bit of a break a few months ago but this break was very recent.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter appeared to comment on the separation for the first time this week, speaking out during an on-stage appearance at Jack Antonoff’s annual 'The Ally Coalition' talent show.

Whilst on-stage, Carpenter and Antonoff performed 'Slim Pickins', with the singer explaining the inspiration behind their joint song.

The song, according to the singer, was inspired by the relationship phrase "there's plenty of fish in the sea", to which she seemingly made a comment about her split - telling the audience that the phrase was "a big fat lie, I think".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keoghan has also spoken out since their separation, deactivating his social media and releasing a statement amidst the negative attention around him since news broke.

"I can only sit and take so much," Keoghan posted to social media in his statement. "My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to."

He continued: "I have to respond now because it's gettin [sic] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for."

"Please be respectful to all," he later concluded.

We will continue to update this story.