Margot Robbie has given an update on the Barbie sequel

This summer Barbie fever had well and truly gripped the planet, with Greta Gerwig's movie about the plastic fantastic doll smashing records and leaving its own cultural print on the world. As well as becoming the highest-grossing movie from a female director, it inspired a number of fashion trends (ahem, Barbiecore), had women everywhere relating to America Ferrera's impassioned speech, and just about everyone who saw it couldn't stop saying 'sublime'.

Since the moment the film landed in cinemas in July, fans have been calling for a sequel. In August, Gerwig spoke to the New York Times about the possibility of bringing Barbie back to the silver screen for a follow-up but admitted she was 'at zero' when it came to thinking of another movie. According to an additional report in The Hollywood Reporter, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - who played Barbie and Ken in the blockbuster - were not contracted to return for another instalment.

Now, Margot has spoken about the potential Barbie sequel in an interview with the The Associated Press. Given that she didn't confirm or deny that she would be a part of it if it were to happen, it has sparked fresh hope that part two may well come in the future.

Discussing the calls for a Barbie sequel, Margot said: "I think we put everything into this one. We didn't, like, we didn't build it to be a trilogy or something. It was like Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next."

The actor also shared why she thought it was 'important' that people don't assume that films with female leads can't be wildly successful, adding: "And just because there's a female lead doesn't mean it's not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.

"So it's really important that Barbie did well. As much as it is nice, it's also really important that it does well so people can also in future have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly."

Well, it's not a firm no - so we'll continue holding onto hope that it'll happen...