Margot Robbie's new necklace has the most emotional meaning

Margot Robbie may be an A-list actress, but there's a new role in her life she's particularly proud of: that of mum to a baby boy.

The Wolf of Wall Street star was spotted enjoying a lovely day at the beach over the long weekend, but it's a particular accessory she was wearing that has stolen fans' hearts.

As reported by E! News, Margot headed to a beach on the Gold Coast of Australia on Saturday with her husband Tom Ackerley and some friends, but apparently without her son.

But even while she was away from the little boy, Margot made sure to keep a sweet reminder of him with her at all times: she wore a gold necklace that read "mama," which looks like it might be this one from Jennifer Meyer. Aww!

However, it does seem like Margot and Tom's son came with them on their trip to Australia, as they were photographed with him in a pushchair at Brisbane airport just days before the beach outing, per E!.

The filmmaker couple welcomed their little one on 17 October 2024, having first revealed their pregnancy to the world in July.

In 2016, Margot had opened up about her desire to have children in an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I want TONS of children. Well, maybe not too many," she said at the time. "I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later."

So far, things have panned out according to Margot's predictions — she waited a while to have her first child, and has had some incredible career achievements in the meantime, including hit roles in Barbie, I, Tonya, and Suicide Squad.

Margot and Tom, a producer and actor, tied the knot in 2016.