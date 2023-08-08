Barbie fans are shocked to learn that Ken actually has a surname

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Barbie fever is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. In fact, Greta Gerwig's movie hit the $1 billion mark in global box office ticket sales this weekend - making it the highest grossing film by a female director.

Despite the backlash and trolling from conservative critics, the Barbie movie has gone on to score an impressive positivity rating with audiences and undeniably sparked an important cultural moment - from the resilience of the Barbiecore fashion trend to America Ferrera's powerful speech.

As well as trivia from behind the scenes - like the fact that Ryan Gosling's funniest line was actually improvised - fans have found themselves incredibly interested in the iconic doll's backstory.

During the film, viewers are introduced to the creator of Barbie, Ruth Handler, who explains what she hoped for when she brought the doll to girls across the globe. With over 200 jobs under her belt, Handler hoped that Barbie would empower young girls to believe that they really could do whatever they wanted with their lives.

We've also gone on to learn so much about one of Mattel's best-selling toys since the film was released - including why she never got married or had children.

But Ken's character also got his fair share of the limelight in the movie, and Ryan Gosling's portrayal has won the beach-loving boy a legion of his own fans.

However, many of them have been shocked to find out that he does actually have a surname. And not just a surname - a middle name, too.

That's right - he's boasting a whole host of monikers.

Handler had named the Barbie doll after her daughter, Barbara, and it turns out that Ken was named after her son, Kenneth.

In fact, the doll's full name is Kenneth Sean Carson.

While Barbie was first released in 1959, Ken was introduced two years later in 1961.

Sharing their surprise on Twitter, one fan wrote: "His full name is KENNETH SEAN CARSON. I’m done for the day."

Another added: "I was today years old when I learned that #barbie boo thang #ken actually has a full name."

So he's not 'just Ken' after all.

Barbie is in cinemas now.