Ryan Gosling's funniest line in the Barbie movie was actually improvised

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After months of anticipation, the Barbie movie finally landed in cinemas last month - and the excitement has yet to show signs of slowing down.

Everything about it has become a talking point. The fashion sparked the Barbiecore movement, but fans are also noticing that there's one particular designer that is featured throughout. The brilliantly powerful speech from America Ferrera is resonating with millions of women across the globe. And apparently Margot Robbie has some feelings about the fact she didn't kiss Ryan Gosling in the movie.

And while there are some excellent moments throughout the two hours of all things pink, plastic and fantastic (ahem, the Kens war dance) there's one small moment that has blown up on social media.

In one scene, Barbie returns to her Dreamhouse - where Ken has now taken over the pad and made it his own mojo dojo casa house - in order to talk to him about his takeover of Barbieland. At one point, he leaves her at the saloon front doors to stand behind a wall and spontaneously shouts: "Sublime!"

During an interview with The Associated Press, Margot revealed that the line wasn't actually in the script - and that Ryan improvised what has since become one of the film's funniest moments.

She explained: "There are a lot of things that Ryan did that were like spur of the moment. He made people cry with laughter multiple multiple times in this film."

Margot also added that the scene where he wears two pairs of sunglasses at once also came to him in the moment.

Fans online have called it one of 'the funniest part of the movie', and we have to agree.

Have you seen it yet?

Barbie is showing in cinemas across the UK now.