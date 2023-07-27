Greta Gerwig addresses Barbie backlash and trolling from conservative critics
She said there's 'a lot of passion' from those slamming it as 'feminist propaganda'
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie has fully cemented itself into the Hollywood history books less than a week after its official release.
The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, grossed a staggering $356 million (£276 million) worldwide during its first few days in cinemas, making it the highest-grossing opening weekend for a female director.
Although the film has been well received, with film critics lauding Gerwig's work and the positive audience score at 90%, it has also found itself in the thick of gender politics conversations online.
In an interview with The New York Times, Gerwig discussed the Barbie backlash from various conservative commentators including Ben Shapiro, who released a 43 minute long video about the 'woke' movie while setting fire to Barbie dolls on a barbecue, and Piers Morgan penned an opinion piece claiming he would be 'executed' if he 'made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy'.
In response to the various accusations - from Texas Senator Ted Cruz claiming it has a 'Chinese communist' agenda and podcaster Matt Walsh calling it 'feminist propaganda' - Gerwig said: "Certainly, there’s a lot of passion. My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men.
"I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people."
As some right-wing voices on social media have encouraged their followers to boycott the movie, fans of the film have used their quotes as their reasoning behind buying a ticket.
Have you seen the movie yet?
Barbie is in cinemas now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Kate is 'eligible' for this prestigious royal title - but has to wait for Charles' approval
"She's our future queen, she's a Princess of Wales - it's time for her."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
What it feels like... to be the other woman
Does it ever end well?
By Ally Head
-
As a queer person from Malaysia, here's why I find Matty Healy's actions problematic
By Ash Layo Masing
-
Margot Robbie and her pals had some *feelings* about the fact she didn't kiss Ryan Gosling in Barbie
"I can’t check that one off."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why the Barbie movie removed a joke about Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Don't worry, there are still plenty of jokes left
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
These A-listers were supposed to have cameos in the Barbie movie
Director Greta Gerwig was 'so annoyed' they didn't star
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Margot Robbie says she would have turned down Barbie if they didn't make this change
"If they hadn’t made that change... I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Margot Robbie's initial reaction to the Barbie script was that it would 'never see the light of day'
But it's set to be the biggest film of the summer
By Jadie Troy-Pryde