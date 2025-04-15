How Prime Video is protecting Blake Lively amid her new movie promo
An understandable move
You may have heard that people have a lot of opinions about Blake Lively at the moment?
As the actress' legal battle against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni rages on, the studio behind her latest movie is protecting Blake with one simple yet effective move.
Blake stars in Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 thriller/comedy A Simple Favor, which is out on Prime Video on 1 May.
The Amazon movie studio released a brand new trailer on YouTube this past Monday, and made sure to disable comments in a move which Page Six interpreted as a clear way to protect Blake from nasty commentary.
The publication reports that previous videos allowed comments, but on a teaser trailer posted on 26 February, comments seem to have since been disabled.
Blake stars in Another Simple Favor alongside Anna Kendrick, Michele Morrone, and Brit heartthrob Henry Golding.
Amid Blake and Justin's very complex legal battle, which began in earnest in December of last year, fans have very much taken sides — with some heavily criticising Justin, and others taking aim at Blake.
But according to a new report in People, Blake "knew there would be backlash" over the court case, but knowing this didn't deter her from wanting to seek legal action.
"This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making," a source told People. "She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be."
The insider added: "But she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong."
They also explained that Blake wanted to set an example for her three daughters in speaking up for herself.
Blake has accused Justin of sexual harassment and attempting to smear her reputation. Justin has denied the accusations and countersued Blake, as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane.
We'll keep you updated as their legal battle progresses.
