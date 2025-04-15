How Prime Video is protecting Blake Lively amid her new movie promo

An understandable move

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of &quot;It Ends With Us&quot; at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn's avatar
By
published
in News

You may have heard that people have a lot of opinions about Blake Lively at the moment?

As the actress' legal battle against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni rages on, the studio behind her latest movie is protecting Blake with one simple yet effective move.

Blake stars in Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 thriller/comedy A Simple Favor, which is out on Prime Video on 1 May.

The Amazon movie studio released a brand new trailer on YouTube this past Monday, and made sure to disable comments in a move which Page Six interpreted as a clear way to protect Blake from nasty commentary.

The publication reports that previous videos allowed comments, but on a teaser trailer posted on 26 February, comments seem to have since been disabled.

Blake stars in Another Simple Favor alongside Anna Kendrick, Michele Morrone, and Brit heartthrob Henry Golding.

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Amid Blake and Justin's very complex legal battle, which began in earnest in December of last year, fans have very much taken sides — with some heavily criticising Justin, and others taking aim at Blake.

But according to a new report in People, Blake "knew there would be backlash" over the court case, but knowing this didn't deter her from wanting to seek legal action.

"This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making," a source told People. "She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be."

The insider added: "But she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong."

They also explained that Blake wanted to set an example for her three daughters in speaking up for herself.

Blake has accused Justin of sexual harassment and attempting to smear her reputation. Justin has denied the accusations and countersued Blake, as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane.

We'll keep you updated as their legal battle progresses.

TOPICS
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸