Lindsay Lohan Has Revealed That She Found It ‘Hard’ To ‘Fit In’ With the Mean Girls Cast

Lindsay Lohan has returned to our screens this summer, reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2003 box office hit, Freaky Friday.

Freakier Friday sees the two A-listers return to their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, who experience another body swap while trying to help Anna's daughter, Harper, bond with her soon-to-be stepsister, Lily.

And with the star-studded original cast returning to the project, from Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao and Mark Harmon, to Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson and Stephen Tobolowsky, Freakier Friday is making non-stop headlines.

Julia Butters, 16 and Sophia Hammons, 18, are two of the new faces to join the franchise, starring as Harper and Lily. And while their characters may be at war with each other, the young actresses are said to have formed a close friendship during filming.

"She’s my best friend in the entire world," Hammons explained of her co-star during a recent interview with The New York Times. "We see each other every single day. That’s not even an exaggeration.”

"You’re lucky because you’re close in age," Lohan told the pair during the sit-down, recalling that she didn't have the same experience when she was working at their age.

Lohan particularly referenced filming Mean Girls when she was 17-years-old, revealing that she and co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert were much more spread out in age. And as a result, they didn't share the same offscreen connection.

McAdams, who played Regina George, was 25-years-old at the time, while Chabert was 21-years-old, and both Lohan and Seyfried were 17.

"It was hard because Rachel McAdams was so much older," Lohan explained of her experience filming the 2004 cult classic. "I was in school," she added. "[And] Amanda and Lacey were all hanging out. It was hard for me to find where I fit in.”

Freakier Friday is available to watch in cinemas now.