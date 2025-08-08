What We Know About the Apple TV Reboot of The Holiday

It has been almost 20 years since The Holiday first graced our screens. And nearly two decades later, the Nancy Meyers romantic comedy continues to make headlines.

The millennial cult classic stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, following Surrey-based Iris Simpkins and LA’s Amanda Woods, as the pair swap homes over the Christmas period.

And from the A-list cast - Jude Law, Jack Black, Rufus Sewell, Lindsay Lohan and James Franco to name a few, to the debate around the iconic cottage from the romantic comedy, it's still more talked-about than ever.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a new project that made headlines this week, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news that a reboot of the 2006 Nancy Meyers film was in development for Apple TV.

The limited series is said to be in the early stages, currently looking for two well-known actresses to play the leading roles - one from England, and the other from America. However, it has been reported by Deadline that "the series [will] reportedly focus on different characters than those featured in the film."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Little is known so far about the upcoming series, but it has been confirmed that Meyers will not be returning to the helm, with Krissie Ducker said to be coming onboard as writer and executive producer.

In fact, it appears that Meyers found out about the project along with the rest of the world, sharing a screenshot of the news story by The Hollywood Reporter to Instagram.

"News to me," she captioned the screenshot on her Instagram Stories. "Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and this was the first post I saw."

The original film's cast members are not expected to return to the reboot either, with the project set to focus on new characters.

We will continue to update this story.