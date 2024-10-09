Lindsay Lohan just hilariously brought back her Parent Trap English accent

If there's one thing millennials — including Lindsay Lohan — love, it's a touch of pop culture nostalgia.

That might very well be why LiLo so generously agreed to bring cult movie The Parent Trap back to life for the sake of a hair care ad. But whatever motivated her, we're not complaining.

Lindsay just starred in a new ad for Nexxus, in which she's looking in the mirror when she declares that she's feeling "twinspired," giving us a sneak preview of what's to come.

The actress then goes on to wonder out loud whether she should go for a sleek pony tail or big bouncy curls, with footage of her trying both styles on for size.

In the sleek pony scenes, Lindsay is clearly attempting to remind fans of the character of Annie, saying her lines in her actually quite impressive English accent, while in the bouncy curls scenes, she's back to her American self (or should we say — her Hallie-like self?).

LiLo then "dismisses" the twins, and declares: "Brat summer is over. Flawless fall is now."

NEXXUS XX LINDSAY LOHAN PRESENT STYLE SWAP - YouTube Watch On

It's actually the second time in under a year that Lindsay has revived one of our fave movies of hers from the early days of her career.

Last November, she starred in a Mean Girls revival as part of a Walmart ad for Black Friday. She was joined for that particular reunion by Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor). Unfortunately, queen bee Rachel McAdams (Regina George) skipped the fun on that occasion.

Get in, besties. We’re going shopping. #BlackFridayDeals go live next week. #BlackFriday #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/13MsXM3f4lNovember 1, 2023

Both The Parent Trap and Mean Girls are peak nostalgia, but Lindsay has been up to lots of fun stuff in recent years too. For example, her 2022 Christmas rom-com Falling for Christmas with Chord Overstreet was an instant fan favourite, and we won't lie — we'll be snuggling up with it again this December.