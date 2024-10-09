Lindsay Lohan just hilariously brought back her Parent Trap English accent

She's practically a native

Lindsay Lohan at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

If there's one thing millennials — including Lindsay Lohan — love, it's a touch of pop culture nostalgia.

That might very well be why LiLo so generously agreed to bring cult movie The Parent Trap back to life for the sake of a hair care ad. But whatever motivated her, we're not complaining.

Lindsay just starred in a new ad for Nexxus, in which she's looking in the mirror when she declares that she's feeling "twinspired," giving us a sneak preview of what's to come.

The actress then goes on to wonder out loud whether she should go for a sleek pony tail or big bouncy curls, with footage of her trying both styles on for size.

In the sleek pony scenes, Lindsay is clearly attempting to remind fans of the character of Annie, saying her lines in her actually quite impressive English accent, while in the bouncy curls scenes, she's back to her American self (or should we say — her Hallie-like self?).

LiLo then "dismisses" the twins, and declares: "Brat summer is over. Flawless fall is now."

NEXXUS XX LINDSAY LOHAN PRESENT STYLE SWAP - YouTube NEXXUS XX LINDSAY LOHAN PRESENT STYLE SWAP - YouTube
Watch On

It's actually the second time in under a year that Lindsay has revived one of our fave movies of hers from the early days of her career.

Last November, she starred in a Mean Girls revival as part of a Walmart ad for Black Friday. She was joined for that particular reunion by Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor). Unfortunately, queen bee Rachel McAdams (Regina George) skipped the fun on that occasion.

Both The Parent Trap and Mean Girls are peak nostalgia, but Lindsay has been up to lots of fun stuff in recent years too. For example, her 2022 Christmas rom-com Falling for Christmas with Chord Overstreet was an instant fan favourite, and we won't lie — we'll be snuggling up with it again this December.

Falling For Christmas | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Falling For Christmas | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
