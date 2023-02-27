Jamie Lee Curtis made a nepo baby joke, kissed Michelle Yeoh and became a meme at the SAG awards

The SAG Awards 2023 (opens in new tab) took place last night, and the A-listers were out in force to honour the very best in film and TV.

Gathering at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the stars graced the red carpet (opens in new tab), with Zendaya a pink Valentino vision, and Jenna Ortega wearing a gorgeous and gothic Atelier Versace dress.

Jennifer Coolidge and Brendan Fraser took home awards (opens in new tab), and Everything Everywhere All At Once had an epic night, winning best Motion picture cast.

However, it was the stars of the film that had everyone talking. Ke Huy Quan won the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role, becoming the first Asian actor to do so, and Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech for the Female Actor in a Leading Role statuette has gone viral thanks to her heartwarming shock (and hilarious use of profanities).

But another cast member has also been getting some online attention for her brilliant chaos - and it's none other than Jamie Lee Curtis.

Before the ceremony had even started, she was caught on camera accidentally interrupting a red carpet interview and instantly became the first meme of the night.

(Image credit: Twitter)

She was also a part of the opening sequence, detailing her love of acting and poking fun at herself for being a 'nepo baby' (opens in new tab).

Addressing the viewers, she said: "I got my SAG card when I was 19 years old, when I signed a seven-year contract to Universal Studios and starred in an ABC TV series called the Operation Petticoat, which was based on the movie that my father, Tony Curtis — nepo baby! — starred in."

The Halloween star later went on to excitedly kiss co-star Michelle Yeoh when she won the award for Female Actor in a Supporting Role - and, yet, again, the clip has gone viral.

omg here’s Jamie Lee Curtis yelling “shut up!” and then kissing Michelle Yeoh on the lips after winning her SAG award pic.twitter.com/5cBtzSOfxgFebruary 27, 2023 See more

As if that wasn't enough excitement for one night, she also thrilled fans when she revealed that a Freaky Friday sequel is going to happen.

Talking to Variety (opens in new tab) at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night, she confirmed: "It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it’s going to happen.' It’s going to happen."

We are SO ready.