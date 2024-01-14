One OG Mean Girls cast member is set to make a cameo in the remake

Mean Girls is the most talked-about film of the moment, with the iconic romantic comedy turning 20 this year. And to mark the occasion, Tina Fey has released a 2024 musical remake of the original, inspired by the 2018 Broadway production.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will be returning to their roles as Miss Norbury and Principal Duvall, joining an all-star Gen Z cast of Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika Vandanapu and Christopher Briney. And even Jenna Fischer and Emily in Paris' Ashley Park will be coming onboard for the highly anticipated release.

It is a Mean Girls cameo that has made the most news however, as Tina Fey confirmed that one of the original cast members would be returning for a very special appearance.

The cast member in question? Lindsay Lohan.

Yes, this is not a drill. When Cady Heron 2.0, played in the 2024 remake by Angourie Rice, attends the Mathlete competition in the film's finale, Lindsay Lohan makes a surprise appearance as the moderator of the contest.

Opening up about the cameo, Tina Fey recalled to Entertainment Weekly: "Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in.'"

She continued: "I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie. As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie. And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn't think she should play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn't expect. And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren't expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is."

Angourie Rice also opened up about the cameo, recalling how she got to meet Lindsay Lohan and bond over their shared role.

"One of the first things she said to me was, 'I feel like I know you because I played the same character,'" she explained. "And that meant so much to me. It just felt so special because it's really rare to play the same character as someone and get to meet them. It's something I've never experienced before."

Mean Girls will be coming to cinemas from 19 January.