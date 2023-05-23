A Freaky Friday sequel is coming - here's everything you need to know

Freaky Friday was first released in 1976 and starred the one and only Jodie Foster. But millennials will be more familiar with the 2003 remake, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Now there are rumours that there is going to be a sequel to the hugely popular comedy film - and we cannot wait.

Freaky Friday will have a second instalment and continue the story of mum Tessa and daughter Anna, who temporarily swap places and wake up in each other's bodies.

We have everything you need to know about the upcoming production, including when you can watch on the big screen - and, most important of all, whether Lindsay or Jamie Lee will be returning...

When will the Freaky Friday sequel be released?

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed earlier this month that Freaky Friday was getting a sequel to the noughties movie, which was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name.

It has been claimed Elyse Hollander will be the mastermind behind the script of the production.

However, an official date when we can expect the sequel has yet to be revealed.

It is also unknown when, or if, filming for the follow up has begun - but as soon as we know more we will keep you updated.

Who will be starring in the Freaky Friday sequel?

(Image credit: © Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

It's believed that Disney will take on the sequel, and it is rumoured Lindsay Logan and Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise their roles as on-screen mother and daughter.

However, the publication has yet to share whether Chad Michael Murray - who played Anna's love interest Jake and gave an unforgettable rendition of Baby One More Time - will return for the film or not.

Jamie has previously hinted she was the one who asked the production company to create a follow-up film.

Speaking to The New York Times, the 64-year-old Academy Award winner said: "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

Both Jamie and Lindsay have previously shared their support for a sequel, and their wishes to step into character once again.

Lindsay told the publication: "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

When was the original Freaky Friday released?

Some believe the original Freaky Friday was the popular 2003 release, but the original movie was actually released in 1976 and starred Jodie Foster.

Two decades on from the second release of Freaky Friday, and the follow-up is looking more and more likely. Hurrah.

What's the storyline for the Freaky Friday sequel?

The original Freaky Friday movie followed mum and daughter, Tess and Anna, swapping lives temporarily and ultimately learning to see life through one another's eyes.

It is unknown what the sequel will entail, and whether more body-swapping incidents will occur - but at the end of the movie, we saw Grandpa and Anna's brother, Harry, on the brink of sharing a fortune cookie that would see them following the same fate.

Speculation over the storyline is rife, and we can't wait to find out what is in store!