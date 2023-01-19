Kim Kardashian now owns an iconic piece of Princess Diana's jewellery

There are a few things you may remember from the Met Gala last year (opens in new tab) - there was an unexpected engagement (opens in new tab), Blake Lively's colour-changing dress (opens in new tab) was a dream, and let's not forget Rihanna's surprise honour (opens in new tab).

However, one of the most talked about moments was Kim Kardashian stepping out on the red carpet wearing one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses (opens in new tab).

Marilyn famously wore the sparkly gown back in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy, and Kim was given the dress on loan for the Met Gala red carpet.

But she faced huge backlash when videos went viral claiming that she had damaged (opens in new tab) the historical item. The owners of the piece, Ripley's Believe It Or Not, later issued a statement denying that Kim had caused any ruin to the garment (opens in new tab).

While she had borrowed the item purely for the event, Ripley's also gifted Kim a lock of Marilyn's hair (opens in new tab) to keep.

Now, The Kardashians star is adding to her trove of historical pieces as she has just bought one of Princess Diana's iconic necklaces.

Kim paid £163,800 for the late royal's Attallah Cross statement pendant when it went on sale at Sotheby's London.

The cross is a 1920's piece by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, and is made from square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds.

According to reports, Kim's representative was in a bidding war with three others during the last five minutes of the sale on Wednesday, which she eventually won. The piece, which Diana famously wore at a London charity gala in 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate.

Ahead of its sale, the head of jewellery at Sotheby's London, Kristian Spofforth, said: "Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive."

It is also reported that Kim owns one of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' watches, paying $379,500 for the piece back in 2017.

She's building up quite the collection!