Getting engaged? These are the must-see celebrity engagement rings if you're looking for inspo

It is a truth universally acknowledged that celebrity engagement rings are, as a rule, some of the biggest, most bling-tastic, eye-blinding rocks on the planet.

And with engagement season at full force, we've had quite a fair share of confirmed (and rumoured) celeb engagements that are well on their way to becoming some of the most iconic and trend-setting rocks out there. From Zendaya's subtly announced engagement at the Golden Globes to Selena Gomez's romantic IG carrousel that broke the internet and warranted a sweet request from Taylor Swift.

Of course, lest we forget the classics from Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's infamous sparklers to Victoria Beckham's impressive 15-ring collection. We truly are spoilt for choice when it comes to impeccable engagement ring inspo. So we've decided to speak to the experts and, with their help, rounded up some of the best A-list sparklers if you're looking for that next sentimental piece of jewellery.

Zendaya

I get it; viral content can become obnoxious a couple of days after being constantly seen on the 'gram. But trust me, Zendaya's engagement ring and her recent appearances with it are some of those things I can see over and over again.

The $200,000 engagement ring is rumoured to be by British jewellery designer Jessica McCormack and is strictly on its way to becoming one of 2025's most significant engagement ring trends. According to Jessie Thomas, founder of Jessie Thomas Jewellery, “Oval and emerald-cut stones set east to west add an unusual edge to an otherwise classic diamond engagement ring. It’s often just enough of a hint of individuality whilst remaining steadfastly classic and timeless.”

Selena Gomez

Marquise diamonds seemed to be all over my feed last year, and are showing no signs of stopping. Especially, Selena Gomez's recent engagement announcement showing a marquise diamond set on a yellow-gold pavé band.

"Marquise are characterful enough to hold their own as a solitaire, as is the case for Gomez's ring, but their shape also allows for a lot of design possibilities: think diamond side stone clusters for a vintage look, larger side stones for a modern-looking trilogy ring, asymmetrical side stones configurations for a playful twist," says Rachel Boston, founder of Rachel Boston.

Victoria Beckham

It's no secret that over their 25 years of marriage, Victoria Beckham has collected a whopping 15 engagement rings, all with a significant meaning of reaffirming her and David Beckham's love and commitment to each other,

Ranging from marquis to emerald cuts, each one is as spectacular as the next. However, a fan favourite has been identified as a square-cut diamond ring mounted on a pavé band. This classic style is as timeless as it is versatile, with the option of adding pavê diamonds to a classic band; the drama is really in the details.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring is one of the royal family's most precious jewellery pieces. The heirloom dates back to the 1840s and features a striking blue sapphire stone surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds set in 18 karat white gold.

Since the Princes' 2010 engagement, coloured gemstones have been an instant go-to for couples looking for a unique twist to their engagement ring. “I’m getting more requests for coloured gemstones currently," says Thomas. "Sapphires and emeralds are the most popular. The huge variety of colours and the individuality of each stone is ideal for clients looking for a completely bespoke and unique piece.”

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's three-stone ring is as symbolic as they come. Designed by Prince Harry and the official Court Jeweller, this ring style symbolises the past, present, and future of a couple's life together. Sentimentally, the two round stones seen on the sides of the ring feature two diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's original engagement ring featured an oval-cut diamond on an 18K gold band. The ring was estimated to be up to 10 carats, with its newest upgrade featuring a 12 carat oval cut white diamond.

“I love working with oval-cut diamonds, they are super flattering on the finger and, to me, bring the same feeling of softness as a pear," says Thomas, "However, you have to be careful when choosing an oval, a badly cut one just looks like a potato (known as the bow-tie effect).”