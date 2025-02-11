V&A’s Cartier exhibition was completely sold out but a second round of tickets go on sale today
See jewels previously worn by The Queen, the royals, Rihanna and more
There are few names in the jewellery world, more notable, more luxurious and with a more illustrious legacy than Cartier. Worn by Queen Elizabeth II, Grace Kelly and Princess Margaret, alongside celebrity royalty like Rihanna, they have created some of the most rare and recognizable pieces that have gone on to become a part of fashion history.
Now, for the first time in over 30 years, the V&A museum is staging the UK’s first major exhibition showcasing Cartier’s iconic jewels and watches. Featuring over 350 objects, the Cartier exhibition will take you on a journey, not just through the pieces themselves, but it will also explore the house’s long-standing history, it’s dedication to craftsmanship and design and what it takes to become known as ‘the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers.’
On the exhibition V&A curators Helen Molesworth and Rachel Garrahan said, “Cartier is one of the most famous jewellery houses in the world. The exhibition will explore how Louis, Pierre and Jacques Cartier, together with their father Alfred, adopted a strategy of original design, exceptional craftsmanship and international expansion that transformed the Parisian family jeweller into a household name. [...] We are excited to share some of Cartier’s most famous creations as well as revealing previously unseen objects and archive material that further enriches our understanding of a jewellery house that continues to influence the way we adorn ourselves today.”
Opening in April of this year, it’s probably unsurprising to hear that the first wave of tickets have already sold out, however, if you want to get in to see the exquisite collection, I’ve got some great news. The V&A have just announced a second wave of tickets are available today so click here to get your hands on them while you still can.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Frostbitten blush is proving to be the prettiest winter make-up look that'll—here's how to wear it
It's giving *cold* ballerina
By Nessa Humayun
-
I tried a technique called moisture sandwiching and my skin has been the best it's been in a while
Happy and hydrated
By Lollie King
-
“I’ve been addicted to online dating for years”: 3 women on their addiction to dating apps
The cycle of hope and rejection is exhausting, soul-destroying even. But the alternative—being alone—feels just as unbearable.
By Chloe Laws