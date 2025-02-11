There are few names in the jewellery world, more notable, more luxurious and with a more illustrious legacy than Cartier. Worn by Queen Elizabeth II, Grace Kelly and Princess Margaret, alongside celebrity royalty like Rihanna, they have created some of the most rare and recognizable pieces that have gone on to become a part of fashion history.

Now, for the first time in over 30 years, the V&A museum is staging the UK’s first major exhibition showcasing Cartier’s iconic jewels and watches. Featuring over 350 objects, the Cartier exhibition will take you on a journey, not just through the pieces themselves, but it will also explore the house’s long-standing history, it’s dedication to craftsmanship and design and what it takes to become known as ‘the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers.’

(Image credit: V&A)

On the exhibition V&A curators Helen Molesworth and Rachel Garrahan said, “Cartier is one of the most famous jewellery houses in the world. The exhibition will explore how Louis, Pierre and Jacques Cartier, together with their father Alfred, adopted a strategy of original design, exceptional craftsmanship and international expansion that transformed the Parisian family jeweller into a household name. [...] We are excited to share some of Cartier’s most famous creations as well as revealing previously unseen objects and archive material that further enriches our understanding of a jewellery house that continues to influence the way we adorn ourselves today.”

Opening in April of this year, it’s probably unsurprising to hear that the first wave of tickets have already sold out, however, if you want to get in to see the exquisite collection, I’ve got some great news. The V&A have just announced a second wave of tickets are available today so click here to get your hands on them while you still can.