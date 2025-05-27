Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu: The Fashion Collab Nobody Saw Coming

In fashion news that no one saw coming (but everyone’s now talking about), Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy has just unveiled a collaboration with London Fashion Week favourite Dilara Fındıkoğlu—and unsurprisingly, fashion fans are excited. So much so that Kylie’s Instagram reveal—because how else do you share major brand news in 2025?—racked up over one million likes in just a couple of days.

To mark the launch, a star-studded dinner was held at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood—newly added to our must-visit-one-day list—where famous faces including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Amelia Gray and Kris Jenner all arrived dressed in pieces from the new drop.

Hailey Bieber opted for the long sleeve corset top and co-ordinating skirt; Kendall Jenner chose the long sleeve corset dress; and Kylie Jenner wore perhaps the most daring look of the night: a red satin zipper bralet and corset skirt. Each piece toes the line between Dilara’s signature dark romanticism and Khy’s feminine feel.

“It’s truly been a dream to partner with Dilara on this Khy collection—someone whose designs I’ve respected and admired for years,” Kylie shares. Since first wearing Dilara Fındıkoğlu back in 2022—most memorably during Paris Fashion Week—Kylie has remained a loyal fan of the designer’s gothic-glam aesthetic.

“Together, we’ve developed a collection that feels feminine, sexy and romantic, all while staying true to Dilara’s unique and edgy aesthetic. Knowing her expertise with corsetry, we were excited to explore this silhouette for Khy in a new light. I can’t wait for everyone to see the long sleeve corset dress—it’s a statement piece that I think perfectly embodies our shared vision,” she added.

The collection will be available to shop in the UK from 5pm on 28 May, at Khy.com—and if early buzz is anything to go by, it won’t be around for long. Just take a look below at some of the pieces included (before shopping them the second they go live).

Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu: The Best Pieces to Shop

Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu Satin Zipper Bralette Ruby Kylie Jenner opted to wear this statement red bra to the launch party of the collab. While she paired it with the sand coloured corset skirt, a tailored black trouser will add a sharper edge. Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu Long Sleeve Corset Dress Kylie notes this long sleeve corset dress as a key highlight of the collection and it was Kendall Jenner's outfit of choice for the launch party, too. Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu Mini Corset Skirt Both Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber stepped into this neutral skirt for the launch party, making it quite the celeb-loved find. It's also available in pink for anyone wanting a bolder colour. Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu Fitted Halter Dress For a more striking shade, perhaps this red midi dress will catch your eye? Combining the collaborations signature halter neck and fitted detailing, it's suite the statement piece. Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu Denim Zipper Jacket Although the majority of the collection leans more into eveningwear, this denim jacket can be styled in a whole host of ways for daytime as well.

