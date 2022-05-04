Kim Kardashian was gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair before wearing that iconic Met Gala dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Met Gala 2022 was a night to remember, with the Met Gala red carpet positively heaving with A-listers in their very best Gilded Glamour. From Blake Lively’s colour changing dress to Lizzo’s absolutely fire corset gown, the night was undeniably a feast for fashion-hungry eyes.

But one of the most talked about celebrities of the evening was, of course, Kim Kardashian. She wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ dress on the red carpet, making history as the only person other than Marilyn herself to wear the gown.

Currently owned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum, it’s worth an estimated $4.8 million and Kim only wore the dress for ten minutes, so as not to damage the item, before changing into a replica.

And that’s not the only piece of history bestowed on the Kardashian – she was also gifted a lock of Marilyn’s hair before the event on Monday.

In a video posted on Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Instagram page, Kim is seen opening a small present from staff and is almost speechless when she realises it’s a lock of the legendary actress’ blonde hair.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The post is captioned: ‘During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.

‘The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.’

Kim reacts: ‘Oh my god I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t and channel her. This is so special to me. Thank you so much, this is so cool.’

She then turns to boyfriend Pete Davidson saying: ‘This is sleeping with me every night… sorry babe.’

Well, that’s pretty special!