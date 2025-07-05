Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have Just Taken a Major Relationship Step

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have quickly become one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from their "intense" start to the year, with multiple award season appearances, to the news that they are now "practically living together", the A-listers have been front and centre in 2025.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. And while the Hollywood couple is notoriously private, refraining from commenting on their relationship in public, insiders have insisted that they are "stronger" than ever and very "committed" to making their relationship work.

This was proven this month, as the A-list couple took a major step in their relationship - going Instagram official.

Yes, really. On July 1st, Jenner followed 119 Instagram accounts, with her boyfriend's official '@tchalamet' handle being one of her new follows. Chalamet still does not follow Jenner on Instagram, as his account doesn't follow anyone.

This is not Jenner and Chalamet's first relationship milestone in 2025, with the couple said to have integrated into each other's inner circles this year, with both families said to approve of the match. Not to mention, their joint red carpet debut earlier this year - a surprise move from the extremely private couple.

"Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut - it was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is," a source explained to Us Weekly at the time. "She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step.

"Everything is going really well," the source continued. "She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past."

Well this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.