The Heartbreaking Reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wanted To Postpone a Public Break Up

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up, with sources reporting that the couple has ended their six year engagement.

The A-list couple, who shares daughter Daisy Dove, has been together for nine years, and engaged since 2019. But according to recent reports, the pair has now separated, with Bloom and Perry said to have "grown apart" and not be "living the same lives anymore."

Perry and Bloom had reportedly been experiencing tensions over the past year, with sources citing the reception of her 143 album and the couple's opposing views on Perry's recent Blue Origin flight as factors.

"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," a source recently explained to Us Weekly. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

It was the timing of Bloom and Perry's alleged split that made headlines this weekend, as it was reported that the pair has actually been separated for months.

"Katy confided in friends at the start of the year that their relationship was as good as done," a source explained to The Sun, going on to reveal their reasoning for waiting to break the news.

"They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter," the source continued. "But they have spent barely any time together this year, with Katy on tour and Orlando working on his upcoming film Bucking Fastard in Dublin.

"[Perry] knew that taking off her engagement ring would send a clear message," the insider added. "It’s been a hard year so far. They wanted to wait until the tour is over before they made their split official, although Katy has grown tired of the situation."

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.