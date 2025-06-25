Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship has been making headlines in recent weeks, as the couple has been at the centre of split speculation. In the latest report, one source has insinuated to TMZ that Orlando is planning to make his "debut as a single man" at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez' wedding this weekend in Venice, Italy. The source said: "He's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard!" Another insider added that "90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun - including Orlando, Leo [DiCaprio] and Jeff. It's gonna be a great party!"

Interestingly, Katy seems to be skipping the lavish bash despite having recently travelled to space alongside Lauren and attending her hen party in Paris in May. The Blue Origin space flight is said to be the cause of tensions between Katy and Orlando, with a report claiming that the two had an "explosive" argument over the trip. One source told the Daily Mail: "[Orlando] told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings." The insider continued that Kat was "hurt" and that "she hoped he'd be more supportive."

As for Katy skipping the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, it coincides with her current tour dates. However, one insider also claimed to the publication that "it goes deeper than that" and that Orlando is "insistent he goes" depite Katy feeling that "they're really her friends more than his".

In an additional report from People, Katy's career revival has also put pressure on the pair's relationship. One insider told them: "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension." And, they add, the reception to her Lifetimes tour has left her "disappointed" and has "put stress on their relationship."

On the other hand, a separate source told the Daily Mail that the pair aren't broken up - they're simply navigating a "rough patch". They said: "They know they must fix things, and they both want to figure it out. They haven't been able to sit down and work on some of their issues. A break-up isn’t imminent, but they both know that they should focus on their relationship before it does become too late."

Notably, Orlando visited Katy in Australia during her tour, and was photographed in the country with their daughter, Daisy Dove. Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016, and despite a brief separation the following year they reunited and got engaged in 2019, going on to welcome their daughter in 2020.

