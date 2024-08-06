J-Lo is 'furious and humiliated' by Ben Affleck split less than two years after their wedding

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance almost twenty years after they called off their engagement, the noughties nostalgia was at an all-time high. The couple initially split in 2004 and went on to marry other people - J-Lo shares two children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben has three children with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner - but decided to give their relationship another go in 2021.

J-Lo and Ben went on to marry in the summer of 2022, but in May this year the couple became the subject of split speculation following J-Lo's solo visit to the Met Gala and reports that Ben had moved out of their shared home. In the months since the initial reports landed, various outlets have reported that J-Lo and Ben are 'finalising' their divorce, with Ben buying a new home in Los Angeles on her 55th birthday.

According to Page Six, one source has claimed that J-Lo has been left feeling 'humiliated' by the break-up after sharing so much about their relationship. The insider told the publication: "He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they're not young kids. There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over"

Over the last two years, J-Lo has been vocal about their relationship and called their reunion a 'beautiful love story'. At the start of the year, she also released the joint film and album This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which was widely interpreted as a tribute to Ben.

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck has addressed the divorce rumours publicly, with one source telling ET that they are hoping to handle the 'separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can'.