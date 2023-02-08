J-Lo has opened up about calling off her wedding to Ben Affleck

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (opens in new tab) announced that they were rekindling their romance almost twenty years after they called off their wedding, the noughties nostalgia was real.

After meeting on the set of Gigli, Bennifer (opens in new tab) got engaged in late 2002 before going public with their relationship the following year.

However, days before their September 2003 wedding, they called it off due to 'excessive media attention'. Months later, they announced they were going their separate ways, with J-Lo going on to marry Marc Anthony in 2004 - with whom she shares two children - and Ben going on to wed Jennifer Garner in 2005, and they welcomed three children together.

But that wasn't the end for J-Lo and Ben, who reunited in 2021 and married last year in a Las Vegas ceremony (opens in new tab).

While fans have enjoyed watching their romance blossom for a second time, J-Lo's comments about why she initially called off their big day have resurfaced.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Marry Me star opened up about her 2002 album This Is Me, and why the pair decided to split almost two decades ago.

She explained: "That album, This Is Me... Then, really captured a time where I fell in love with the love of my life. And I just, it's all right there on the record. Every single song we wrote, me writing Dear Ben, it was such a special moment in time to have captured."

After their split, J-Lo said she was unable to sing songs from the album, adding: "I wouldn't even perform these records. It was so painful after we broke up."

Discussing the break-up, she continued: "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die."

But she also added that, despite their separation: "True love does exist and some things do last forever. And that's real. I want to put that message out to the world."

Aww.