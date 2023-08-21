JLo shares previously unseen wedding photos as she pens a poem to Ben Affleck

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Lopezand Ben Affleck kept their rekindled romance under wraps at first.

The couple were first engaged in 2002 but days before their 2003 wedding they called it off. However, fast forward to 2021 and Bennifer had officially reunited, with Ben proposing the following year and the couple tying the knot in a private Las Vegas wedding ceremony last August.

The three-day affair took place on the couple’s stunning estate in Savannah, Georgia, which Ben bought for $7.1 million back in 2003.

One year on and J-Lo has taken to social media to publicly mark their wedding anniversary by sharing two never before seen photos from their special day.

One image captured Ben holding Jen in his arms as she beamed with happiness at her spouse.

In the first shot, viewers can glimpse Jen's Ralph Lauren high neck handkerchief wedding dress, while the second snap captures the evening reception and J.Lo's second outfit change.

The second photograph captures J.Lo in a v-plunge skintight beaded ensemble, laden in pearls, as she kisses Ben to a backdrop of vibrant fireworks exploding behind them.

J.Lo captioned the Instagram post with a heartfelt poem for her husband, writing: "One year ago today.

"Dear Ben, Sitting here alone/Looking at my ring ring/Feeling overwhelmed/It makes me wanna sing sing.

"How did we end up here/Without a rewind/Oh my/This is my life…

"Jennifer."

The post has racked up over 900,000 likes on the photo-sharing site, and the hitmaker has been flooded with positive comments from fans.

One social media user commented: "Happy anniversary Queen you deserve all the happiness in the world."

Another gushed: "Dream such a beautiful couple", while another added: "You deserve all the love in the world. So happy for you 2."

