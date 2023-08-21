JLo shares previously unseen wedding photos as she pens a poem to Ben Affleck
Adorable.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jennifer Lopezand Ben Affleck kept their rekindled romance under wraps at first.
The couple were first engaged in 2002 but days before their 2003 wedding they called it off. However, fast forward to 2021 and Bennifer had officially reunited, with Ben proposing the following year and the couple tying the knot in a private Las Vegas wedding ceremony last August.
The three-day affair took place on the couple’s stunning estate in Savannah, Georgia, which Ben bought for $7.1 million back in 2003.
One year on and J-Lo has taken to social media to publicly mark their wedding anniversary by sharing two never before seen photos from their special day.
One image captured Ben holding Jen in his arms as she beamed with happiness at her spouse.
In the first shot, viewers can glimpse Jen's Ralph Lauren high neck handkerchief wedding dress, while the second snap captures the evening reception and J.Lo's second outfit change.
The second photograph captures J.Lo in a v-plunge skintight beaded ensemble, laden in pearls, as she kisses Ben to a backdrop of vibrant fireworks exploding behind them.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
J.Lo captioned the Instagram post with a heartfelt poem for her husband, writing: "One year ago today.
"Dear Ben, Sitting here alone/Looking at my ring ring/Feeling overwhelmed/It makes me wanna sing sing.
"How did we end up here/Without a rewind/Oh my/This is my life…
"Jennifer."
The post has racked up over 900,000 likes on the photo-sharing site, and the hitmaker has been flooded with positive comments from fans.
One social media user commented: "Happy anniversary Queen you deserve all the happiness in the world."
Another gushed: "Dream such a beautiful couple", while another added: "You deserve all the love in the world. So happy for you 2."
Adorable.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
-
Levi’s are for life: Here’s how the iconic brand can see you from work to the weekend and beyond
In partnership with Levi’s
By Jazzria Harris
-
Constantly in pain? These are the only yoga poses for bloating that actually work, according to two experts
Whether it's period or food bloat, here's how to stretch it out.
By Chloe Gray
-
I swear by this cult product for reviving my damaged hair—and it's one of the world's bestsellers
Damage? We don't know her
By Tori Crowther
-
JLo discusses blended family with husband Ben Affleck
JLo discusses blended family with husband Ben Affleck
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The secret to J Lo's flawless figure, skin and all round perfection - according to Ben Affleck
The secret to J Lo's flawless figure, skin and all round perfection - according to Ben Affleck
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Ben Affleck had the sweetest thing to say about J-Lo in a rare gushy speech
These two.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here's what J-Lo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos actually mean
"Commitment is sexy."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J-Lo has opened up about calling off her wedding to Ben Affleck
"It was the biggest heartbreak of my life."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Lip reader claims this is what J-Lo and Ben Affleck were saying during Grammys 'argument'
A clip of the couple appearing to bicker has been doing the rounds online
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck becomes another hilarious meme after his 'bored' Grammys appearance
Oh, Ben.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J.Lo shares terrifying near death experience during filming for 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Lopez almost fell of a cliff when stunt went wrong on set of 'Shothun Wedding'
By Maisie Bovingdon