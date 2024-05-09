Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were one of the most talked-about couples of the noughties, married from 2009 to 2022, and sharing two children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.

Since their divorce just two years ago, the former couple has stayed relatively quiet about their separation, with the supermodel speaking fondly about her ex husband in an interview with Vanity Fair last year.

"It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?", she explained. "I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.

"I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she went on to say. "If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart. Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart."

This week, the former couple returned to the headlines, as TV special 'GROAT The Greatest Roast Of All Time Tom Brady' aired on Sunday, seeing the 46-year-old NFL star roasted by his former teammates and comedians.

The show, that was streamed live, saw every aspect of Brady's life poked fun at, including his relationship with his ex wife, and their children.

This is something that Bündchen has reportedly found "deeply disappointing", with a source alleging that the "irresponsible content" has affected the supermodel and her children.

"[Gisele Bündchen] is "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show", a source reportedly told People, following the airing of the TV special.

"As always, [her] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

The source went on to explain that Bündchen was already under stress, with her home country Brazil currently suffering devastating flooding.

"This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history," the source continued. "She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing."

We will continue to update this story.