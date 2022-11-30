Jennifer Lopez says breaking up with Ben Affleck was "the biggest heartbreak" of her life

All's well that ends well.

Jennifer Lopez has just opened up about how painful her breakup with Ben Affleck back in 2004 was, and our hearts are breaking for her. Happily, the two were able to reconnect in 2021, and ultimately get married this year.

"It was so painful after we broke up," Jennifer told Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die.

"It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. Couldn't get it right.

"But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most 'would never happen in Hollywood' ending. 'That would never happen. We’re not going to write that because nobody would believe it' ending.'"

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 while filming Gigli, according to Us Weekly. They got engaged that same year, before calling off their wedding in 2003 and eventually breaking up in 2004.

After that, the "Jenny From the Block" singer married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Max. More recently, she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but the pair split in the spring of 2021, shortly before Lopez and Affleck reconnected.

Meanwhile, the Tender Bar actor was previously married to fellow actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

J. Lo also beautifully explained how she and her now-husband first fell in love. When asked if she and Ben felt love at first sight, she told Zane: "I was with somebody when I met him, so that thing didn't happen."

She continued: "I think what happened is, as we worked together, we became such good friends. We realised that we were crazy about each other.

"I found myself kind of thinking about him after the movie was over, and having to take care of my own business, because I was coming out of a relationship at that time. But it’s like, you just knew. It’s just like, 'This is the person I want to be with.'

"And that happened over a period of months. It wasn’t an instant thing, because we weren’t allowed to do that. We weren't in that place where we were both single."