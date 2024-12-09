Jay-Z issues statement following accusation he and Diddy raped a 13 year old girl

Trigger warning - this article contains allegations of rape and sexual assault

Jay-Z has issued a denial statement following accusations that he raped a 13 year-old girl at the MTV Music Awards in 2000. As part of the ongoing sexual assault lawsuits levelled against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, an accuser listed as 'Jane Doe' has alleged that she was raped by both musicians after being taken to an afterparty following the award show.

The federal lawsuit was initially filed against Combs in October and was amended on Sunday 8th December to allege that the accuser was also assaulted by Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter. He was previously listed as 'Celebrity A', and the lawsuit also claims that an unnamed female celebrity was present. Both Combs and Carter have denied all allegations made against them.

In the filing, 'Jane Doe' alleges that after the award show Combs' driver told her she was a good 'fit for what Diddy was looking for' and was taken to a white house for an afterparty, where she says she signed a document she now believes could have been a Non-Disclosure Agreement. She then alleges that she was given a drink that left her feeling 'woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down', and that both men then told her: "You are ready to party!" (via Sky News ).

Carter has since branded the allegations as 'deplorable' and has claimed that it is a 'blackmail attempt', adding that his 'heart and support goes out to true victims in the world'.

Sharing a statement on Roc Nation's X account, he wrote:

Jay-Z's statement in full

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.

"This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I'm more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity."

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.

"Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.

"My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit. You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.

"I look forward to showing you just how different I am."

Mr Buzbee, who is representing more than 100 alleged victims in the ongoing legal cases against Combs, told Sky News: "The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court."

Combs was arrested on 16th September 2024 and was subsequently charged for sex trafficking and racketeering, which he denies. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, and a criminal trial is expected to begin on 5th May 2025.