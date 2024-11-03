Hugh Grant recalling his experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is hilarious

Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about people in the world, with the second North American leg of her Eras tour in full swing.

And from her sweet bond with support act Sabrina Carpenter to surprise on-stage appearances by boyfriend Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old singer and her record-breaking tour is still making headlines.

It is the A-list guests who have made the most news, with the VIP box over the past year featuring major names from Prince William, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, to Jonathan Van Ness, Channing Tatum and Katy Perry.

Among the high profile names in attendance was actor Hugh Grant, who took his daughter and a friend to one of Swift's London concerts.

"Dear Taylor Swift, you have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots)," Grant posted to X following his attendance. "Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."

Swift replied immediately, posting to X: "As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, Grant was asked about his experience at the concert in an interview with NME, and his hilarious recollection of the evening is going viral.

When asked about his thoughts on the Eras tour, Grant responded, "Well now that is my cup of tea".

"It's my daughter who is mad about Taylor Swift," he recalled of the experience. "I put out some feelers, and to my astonishment they said yeah come along. And I thoroughly enjoyed it. She went mad, my daughter - she brought a friend, and they were bopping away. And I hung out with Taylor Swift's boyfriend who is an American football player.

"We did tequila shots in the back of this - they put up a kind of hut for us in the middle of Wembley," he continued. "And there were a bunch of rappers I think - I don't know what they were, but anyway we all got absolutely smashed on tequila to Taylor Swift."

Well, this is hilarious.