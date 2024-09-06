Katy Perry finally reveals why she broke up with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, and after a five year engagement and the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, the pair is reportedly set to wed later this year. It was the early days of Perry and Bloom's relationship that made headlines this week however, with the couple once separating before eventually getting engaged.

Yes, Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016, splitting in 2017 and spending a year apart - a break up that Perry has described as seismic, before getting back together. This week, the 39-year-old singer opened up about the split, speaking candidly about the reasons behind it, and crediting The Hoffman Process for them getting back together.

“We weren’t really in it from day one,” Perry explained this week during an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had yet to do a lot of real work.”

Perry went on to talk about The Hoffman Process - a one week retreat aimed at releasing and resolving negative behavioural patterns, explaining how Bloom's behavioural changes altered his approach to their relationship.

“He wasn’t playing that cat-mouse game anymore," she recalled. "And I was like, ‘This is boring. I’m moving on.' I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it... I was playing games.”

Later, Perry explained how she herself ultimately decided to enrol in The Hoffman Process after the "really tough year" following their split, explaining how it "changed her life".

“I would not be on this planet without that process, and meditation,” Perry explained. “When Witness came out and things started to shift, and I thought I really loved myself. I thought I really had that centre, but actually that core was created from outside validation. It just helped me rewire what I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

The couple ultimately got back together, but according to Perry, they continue to work at their relationship.

“Orlando and I, we do a lot of couple’s therapy and we want to evolve,” Perry explained. “That’s why we’re in this relationship - to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being."

Bloom has also opened up about the challenges of their relationship in the past, explaining to Flaunt magazine last year that it takes work.

"We're in two very different pools," he explained. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did. And there’s definitely never a dull moment."

Well, that's that!