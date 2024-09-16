Ryan Reynolds is reportedly doing everything he can to help Blake Lively navigate "these troubling allegations"

Blake Lively has endured a turbulent summer, with the release of 2024 drama It Ends With Us and its surrounding controversy seeing her come under fire.

From widespread criticism of the lack of conversation around domestic abuse - a central theme to the Colleen Hoover plot, to a rumoured cast rift between the two creative leads, the film's release has been controversial. And now, producer and star Blake Lively has been criticised for her "tone deaf" media approach - launching a haircare brand during the film's publicity, and accused of minimising the film's messaging.

Friends, family and cast members have stood by Lively amid the online backlash this summer, and according to sources, husband Ryan Reynolds has been working behind closed doors to help her navigate the storm.

“Ryan is deeply invested in helping Blake navigate this situation," sources recently explained to Life and Style Magazine. "With his keen eye for branding and his ability to turn any situation into a winning moment, Ryan is working closely with Blake’s team to reframe her public image in light of these troubling allegations.”

Sources have also explained to the publication that Reynolds is adamant that Lively be involved with the film's sequel, despite the reported fallout with director Justin Baldoni.

“Ryan is willing to offer millions to Blake’s director and costar, Justin Baldoni, in an attempt to buy out his stake in the franchise so Blake can continue her role without having to work with Baldoni, with whom she clashed,” the sources reported. “This is the biggest film Blake has ever made. Ryan wants to make sure she isn’t replaced in the sequel!”

Baldoni's potential involvement in the film's sequel, It Starts with Us, has already been a topic of conversation, with the director suggesting himself that he won't be returning.

“I think there are better people for that one,” Baldoni explained to Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere. “I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

It Ends With Us is available to watch in cinemas now.